Jharkhand CID arrests man for pushing girlfriend from running train

Ranchi, Sep 15 (PTI) Jharkhand CID has arrested a man for allegedly pushing his girlfriend from a running train along Koderma-Gaya section five years ago, an officer said on Monday.

The incident took place between Koderma Railway Station (in Jharkhand) and Gaya Railway Station (Bihar) on March 18, 2020.

Additional Superintendent of Police, CID, Ajay Agarwal told PTI on Monday that while investigating the case of 28-year-old woman, Kiran Kumari, who went missing in 2020 from her maternal parents' home in Bokaro, Jharkhand, they arrested the culprit, Satyendra Kumar, a native of Padma in Hazaribagh, on Thursday.

"The Jharkhand High Court had last week directed CID to take up the missing woman case, and during the course of the investigation, we managed to arrest Satyendra Kumar from Hazaribagh. He has confessed to the crime," the CID officer said.

"The accused has claimed that both of them had a love affair and knew each other while working in an online marketing company for a few years. The accused also claimed that he had called the victim (Kiran Kumari) to go to Uttar Pradesh, where he was working in a transport company, on March 18.

"Both of them had boarded a train from Bokaro for Uttar Pradesh. However, there was a heated debate on the issue of marriage as the victim was reluctant to marry early and preferred to wait for the court’s judgment on her case seeking alimony right from her husband to maintain her two children," the official added.

"During the course of the argument, they went out of their berth and started arguing near the door of the train and in a fit of rage, Satyendra pushed Kiran Kumari out of the train. He also took the victim's mobile and started using it, replacing the victim's SIM with his own SIM," the CID officer further added.

"We will be submitting our investigation report before the High Court soon. The next hearing is scheduled later this month," said Agarwal.

Victim's brother Pankaj Kumar told PTI that Kiran Kumari was married to Ajay Kumar, a native of Gopalganj, Bihar and working in Pune in Maharashtra, in 2005.

"However, soon after marriage, her in-laws started torturing her mentally and physically and finally on December 16, 2015 my sister came to us and started staying with us (in Bokaro) along with her two children (a daughter and son)," said Pankaj.

He also claimed that his sister had lodged a case in the Bokaro family court seeking alimony rights from her husband, Ajay Kumar in February 2019. After the hearing, the court directed her husband to pay Rs 20,000 monthly as alimony.

"However, my sister's husband appealed against the verdict in the Jharkhand High Court and in the meantime, my sister went missing after leaving the house on March 18, 2020. She had claimed that she would return soon after collecting the school report card of her children.

"We lodged a missing report after a few days in the Bokaro Steel City police station. During our search, we found that our sister had a friendship with Satyendra Kumar and both had met on March 18, 2020 and since then her mobile was also switched off," alleged Pankaj Kumar.

The brother expressed anger and dismay at the Bokaro Steel City police.

"A few of our relatives, along with police had caught hold of Satyendra Kumar at his house and handed him over to Bokaro Steel City police. But the Bokaro police released the accused after a few days citing lack of evidence against him. If the Bokaro police had strictly interrogated Satyedra they could have solved the case and also recovered my sister's body alongside the track," rued Pankaj Kumar.

Pankar Kumar said that the high court had expressed dissatisfaction with the Bokaro police investigation in the case and had handed over the case to the CID earlier this month.

"We are waiting for the high court's decision on alimony rights for my deceased sister. However, irrespective of the court's decision, we will look after her children," said Pankaj. PTI ANB RG