Jharkhand CID arrests Rajasthan man in 'digital arrest' scam

Ranchi, Dec 20 (PTI) The Jharkhand CID arrested a man from Rajasthan for placing a person under 'digital arrest' after identifying himself as a CBI officer, and extracting Rs 30 lakh, police said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Yogesh Singh Sisodiya, they said.

He falsely accused the victim, a resident of Ranchi, of involvement in drug and human trafficking, and placed him under 'digital arrest' through continuous video call intimidation, forcing him to deposit the money under the pretext of account verification, police said.

He was arrested from Jaipur with the technical assistance of the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), they said.

The accused targeted senior citizens by impersonating law enforcement officers and threatening false arrests.

NCRP analysis revealed the bank account involved in the case was linked to 10 cyber fraud complaints from various states, including Odisha, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.