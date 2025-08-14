Jharkhand CID takes over Surya Hansda's 'encounter' death probe

Ranchi, Aug 14 (PTI) Amidst growing uproar over the alleged encounter death of Surya Hansda, who was wanted in several criminal cases and had contested the Assembly polls on tickets from multiple political parties, the Jharkhand CID has taken over the probe, officials said on Thursday.

Hansda's death in an 'encounter' near Kamaldor Hills has sparked political controversy, with several leaders and legislators calling the incident suspicious.

Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, Babulal Marandi, has termed it a "murder".

According to Godda SP Mukesh Kumar, Hansda was arrested from Nawadih village in Deoghar and was being taken to Rahadbadia Hills to recover hidden weapons. During the operation, he allegedly snatched an INSAS rifle from the police and opened fire while attempting to flee. Police retaliated, resulting in his death, Kumar said.

Hansda, a resident of Lalmatia in Godda district, had a history of alleged criminal activities along with political links.

He contested the 2019 assembly elections from Borio on a BJP ticket, but after being denied a ticket in 2024, he joined the JKLM party to contest again. PTI CORR NAM MNB