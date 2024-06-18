Jharkhand: CISF personnel kills wife, then dies by suicide

Bokaro, Jun 18 (PTI) A CISF personnel allegedly strangled his wife to death and then died by suicide in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened at his official quarters in Sector 8 in the Harla police station area on Monday evening, they said.

The couple was native of West Bengal's Purulia district, they added.

Initial investigation revealed that there was a fight between the man and his wife, which later escalated, a police officer said.

"He first strangled his wife to death and then he died by suicide by hanging himself," he said.

The couple was married since 2008, police said.