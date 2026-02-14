Jharkhand civic polls: Women voters outnumber men in 14 urban local bodies

Ranchi, Feb 14 (PTI) Women voters may play a decisive role in the poll outcome in 14 urban local bodies (ULBs) in Jharkhand where they outnumber men in the electoral rolls, officials said on Saturday.

Civic polls to 48 ULBs in the state, including Ranchi, will be held on February 23 and the votes polled will be counted on February 27, they said.

ULB polls in Jharkhand are not contested on the basis of electoral symbols of the political parties, but candidates are backed by the outfits.

The contesting candidates, mainly those backed by ruling and opposition parties, are leaving no stone unturned to woo women voters with various promises, including pension and welfare scheme benefits, besides a vow to ensure their safety.

The civic bodies where women outnumber men in the electoral rolls include Giridih Municipal Corporation, Madhupur Nagar Parishad (Deoghar), Lohardaga Nagar Parishad (Lohardaga), Gumla Nagar Parishad (Gumla), Simdega Nagar Parishad (Simdega) and Chakradharpur Nagar Parishad (West Singhbhum), officials said.

Other civic bodies with such demographics are Chaibasa Nagar Parishad (West Singhbhum), Kapali Nagar Parishad (Seraikela-Kharswan), Koderma Nagar Panchayat (Koderma), Domchanch Nagar Panchayat (Koderma), Jamtara Nagar Panchayat (Jamtara), Bundu Nagar Panchayat (Ranchi), Khunti Nagar Panchayat (Khunti) and Chakulia Nagar Panchayat (East Singhbhum), they said.

Among the 14 civic bodies, Gumla Nagar Parishad registered the highest number of women voters at 18,763 as compared to 16,819 male electors, according to the electoral rolls.

Over 43.33 lakh voters, including 21.26 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections to 1,087 wards in nine municipal corporations, 20 nagar parishads and 19 nagar panchayats.

As many as 562 candidates, including 235 women, are in the fray for the post of mayor or chairperson, while 5,569 candidates, including 2,727 women, are contesting for the post of ward councillors, an election official said. PTI SAN ACD