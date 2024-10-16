Jharkhand: Civil surgeon of Deoghar caught while taking bribe from nursing home owner

Dumka, Oct 16 (PTI) The civil surgeon officer of Jharkhand's Deoghar district was caught on Wednesday while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 70,000, an officer of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

The accused, Dr Ranjan Sinha, was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by the owner of a nursing home, said SP of ACB (Dumka) Sahdeo Saw.

The complainant alleged that Sinha demanded Rs 1 lakh as a bribe to renew the licence of his nursing home, he said.

Instead of paying the bribe, he lodged a complaint with the ACB, which laid a trap and caught the officer red-handed while allegedly accepting a part of the money, he added.

A case was registered and an investigation is underway, the SP said. PTI CORR BS SOM