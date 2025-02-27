Jharkhand clashes: Hazaribag''s Ichak limping back to normal; shops, markets open

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Feb 27 (PTI) The Ichak area in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, where clashes broke out between two groups during Maha Shivratri celebrations, is limping back to normal with shops and markets opening on Thursday, officials said.

Shops and markets are open in the Ichak area on Thursday and the situation is now normal, they said.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with Wednesday's clash, Ichak Police Station officer-in-charge Santosh Kumar said.

"The situation is peaceful in the Ichak area," Sub-Divisional Officer (Hazaribag Sadar) R K Gupta told PTI.

A peace community meeting is scheduled to be held later in the day in connection with the incident, he said.

Meanwhile, adequate security arrangements have been made in Ichak Police Station limits to maintain law and order.

On Wednesday, several people were injured after two groups belonging to two different communities clashed over the installation of flags and loudspeakers during the Maha Shivratri festival in the area. PTI BS RG BDC