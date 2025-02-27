Jharkhand CM accuses BJP-led Centre of discrimination over fund allotment

Ranchi, Feb 27 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday hit out at the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of discriminating against Jharkhand over fund allotment.

He also accused the opposition BJP of spreading lies about his health and cautioned them that their "game plan" would not succeed.

"Jharkhand suffers from financial discrimination at the hands of the Centre," he claimed in the assembly while replying to the governor's address in the House stating that states like Gujarat get the lion's share in allocation but not backward states like Jharkhand.

"Jharkhand gets a paltry sum in budget allocation. Despite this disparity, I assure you that my government would not be intimidated," Soren said.

Responding to the opposition's protest over alleged illegal sale of sand in the state, he said, "Bullying will not work anymore, the sun has set. Your troubles will only increase." The remark came as the opposition disrupted proceedings, demanding answers from the government on illegal sand mining.

He also took a jibe at BJP saying that the opposition was spreading rumours about his health as part of a conspiracy against his government but would not succeed.

"Recently, I went to Delhi for treatment of my father (JMM supremo Shibu Soren). When I returned, I had my mask on at a public place as I had a cough and cold. Now, rumours are being spread that I have lung infection or I have got cancer," Soren said, adding another rumour being spread is that this government would start functioning after two years.

However, BJP legislators staged a walk out protesting his remarks that the Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato was doing a "favour" by allowing the "inefficient" opposition to participate in the proceedings.

"See what happened in the Delhi Assembly. The entire opposition was thrown out of the House. It's your (Speaker's) sensitivity that you have not suspended such a 'nikamma' (inefficient) opposition from the House," he remarked.

He said that despite all attempts by the BJP, his alliance got a massive mandate from people in the assembly elections and is committed to work for the welfare of the masses.

"Our opponents tried all tricks to bring us down. But it was people's trust in us, and that is why they made us sit here (in the treasury bench) and you remained there (opposition). In fact, your number has decreased," Soren said.

Reaffirming his government's commitment to progress, Soren declared, "This is just the beginning. You (BJP) will remain in the opposition for the next five years." PTI NAM ACD