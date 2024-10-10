Jharkhand CM announces one-day state mourning to condole demise of Ratan Tata

Ranchi, Oct 9 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday announced a one-day state mourning to condole the demise of Tata Group’s chairman emeritus and veteran industrialist Ratan Tata.

The 86-year-old breathed his last at south Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital at 11.30 pm, a top police officer told PTI. He was admitted to the hospital for the past few days.

“A one-day state mourning has been declared following the demise of former chairman of Tata Group and Padma Vibhushan Shri Ratan Tata ji, who gave world recognition to a backward state of the country like Jharkhand,” Soren said in a post on X.

Tata Steel had developed the country’s first industrial city at Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur, which was earlier a part of undivided Bihar. PTI NAM RBT