Jharkhand CM announces over Rs 15,000 crore 'Abua Awas Yojna' for needy

Ranchi, Aug 15 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday announced the launch of 'Abua Awas Yojna' at a cost of Rs 15,000 crore to build homes for the needy in the next two years.

Advertisment

Hoisting the national flag at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground, Soren said his government was constantly striving to build a strong state and making honest attempts to fulfil the promises made.

"I had promised three-room houses for all in the state. Fulfilling my promise, I announce from the dias a new scheme 'Abua Awas Yojna'. In the coming two years the government will ensure homes to the needy at a cost of Rs 15,000 crore from its own funds," Soren said.

The CM said his government has taken a strong pledge to build a strong Jharkhand and has taken a slew of steps like reviving the old pension scheme, leave benefits to policemen, sending students overseas for higher studies and taking the schemes to the doorsteps of people.

Advertisment

He said appointments to about 38,000 posts were on the anvil while ensuring that the local citizens get its benefits.

"Mukhyamantri Sarathi Yojana has been started in 80 blocks of the state for skill development of the youth. Provisions of Mukhyamantri Rojgar Srijan Yojana has been relaxed. The government is also ensuring time-bound promotion of its employees," he said.

The universal pension scheme has been started in the state under which pension is being provided across many verticals. Thirty-five lakh beneficiaries are being provided pension under various heads and till July 2023 Rs 1,400 crore has been spent on giving pension, he said.

Advertisment

In the fiscal 2022-23, pre-matric scholarship was distributed among 33 lakh students among whom Rs 724 crore was distributed while in post-matric scholarship 2.50 lakh students were given Rs 315 crore.

Promising a bright future for students, Soren said the government is building modern multistorey hostels for students which will be equipped with modern libraries.

He said that the state government is running a total of 88 schemes for the benefit of farmers.

Attacking Centre, he said the state did not get necessary assistance for drought from the Centre and his government was keeping a close vigil on the situation. PTI NAM RG