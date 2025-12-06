Jharkhand CM appears before MP-MLA court for ''non-compliance'' of ED summons

Ranchi, Dec 6 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday appeared before an MP-MLA court here in connection with a case related to alleged non-compliance of ED summons, a lawyer said.

The CM also filed two bail bonds each for Rs 7,000, and the next hearing in the case will be on December 12, he said.

“On the direction of the Jharkhand High Court, the chief minister appeared before the MP-MLA court today. Henceforth, the CM does not need to appear in person," Soren's counsel Pradip Chandra said.

The CM's advocate will represent him during the next hearing on December 12, he said.

The ED had moved the court after Soren "did not turn up for questioning" on the basis of earlier notices issued to him in connection with an alleged land scam. PTI SAN SAN BDC