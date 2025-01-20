Jharkhand CM asks officials to prepare redevelopment plan for RIMS

Ranchi, Jan 20 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday asked officials to come up with a redevelopment plan for the state-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here.

The plan should focus on equipping all aspects in a well-structured manner, keeping future needs in mind, he said.

"Modernisation of the health system is a priority of our government," Soren said during a review meeting of the Health, Forest and SC, ST and OBC Welfare departments.

He said the redevelopment plan should include provisions for relocating all hostels to a single location, and shifting residential complexes to the north block.

The chief minister asked the officials to renovate the 1600-bed indoor facility at RIMS, and seal the basement area to prevent recurring water-logging issues.

Soren also issued orders to complete the construction work of four new tribal welfare hostels proposed by the Scheduled Tribe, Scheduled Caste and Other Backward Class Welfare Department within the stipulated time frame. PTI SAN RBT