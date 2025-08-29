Jharkhand CM attends Shraddh ceremony of Ramdas Soren, terms death 'irreparable loss'

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Aug 29 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, along with his wife Kalpana, on Friday attended the 'sanskar bhoj' as part of the Shraddh ceremony of former education minister Ramdas Soren in Jamshedpur.

Both the chief minister and his wife paid floral tributes to a portrait of Ramdas Soren and met the deceased minister's wife, Surajmani Soren, and eldest son, Somesh Chandra Soren, expressing deep condolences.

Speaking to reporters, the CM termed the deaths of two stalwarts in Jharkhand politics -- Shibu Soren and Ramdas Soren -- as an irreparable loss for the state and the JMM.

"Ramdas Soren died just a few days after the death of Guruji (Shibu Soren). The demise of these two eminent personalities is an irreparable loss for the state and our party," the CM said.

Incidentally, Ramdas Soren was the East Singhbhum district president of JMM at the time of his death.

Ramdas Soren, who was 62, died on August 15 while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi.

He had suffered a brain injury after slipping and falling in the bathroom at his house in Ghorabandha here and was airlifted to Delhi for emergency treatment on August 2.

The mortal remains of Ramdas Soren were consigned to flames on August 16.

The Shraddh ceremony was also attended by Governor Santosh Gangwar, several cabinet ministers of Jharkhand, including Land Revenue Minister Dipak Birua, Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Majhi, Baharagora MLA Sameer Mohanty and Jugsalai MLA Mangal Kalindi. PTI CORR NAM ACD