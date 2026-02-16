Jharkhand CM attends tribal priest selection meet at ancestral village

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Feb 16 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday visited his ancestral Nemra village in Ramgarh district to participate in the traditional selection of the village 'pahan' (Santhal priest), officials said.

Talking to reporters at Nemra, Soren said he had come to follow village tradition and took part in the meeting to select the 'pahan'.

Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner Faiz Aq Ahmed Mumtaz said the CM landed at the helipad and then proceeded to his native village. PTI CORR ANB MNB