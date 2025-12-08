Jharkhand CM calls for redevelopment of 3 Ranchi bus terminals

Ranchi, Dec 8 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has directed officials to redevelop and modernise three major bus terminals in state capital Ranchi to bring them at par with national standards.

A release issued by the CMO on Monday said following the directive of Soren, State Urban Development and Housing Minister Sudivya Kumar has approved a budget of Rs 48.72 crore fore renovation and redevelopment projects of ITI Bus Stand (Ratu Road), Government Bus Depot (Station Road), and Birsa Munda Bus Terminal at Khadgarha.

“A total of Rs 24.77 crore has been allocated for ITI Bus Stand, Rs 20.19 crore for Government Bus Depot, and Rs 3.76 crore for Birsa Munda Bus Terminal,” it said.

“Departmental Secretary Sunil Kumar has directed Jharkhand Urban Infrastructure Development Company (JUIDCO) to expedite tendering and start construction promptly, ensuring that once completed, these terminals meet national standards and offer passengers enhanced safety, cleanliness, and modern amenities,” the release said.

The ITI Bus Stand will be redeveloped on a 3-acre site with a 2,330 square metre ground floor and an 880 square metre first floor.

“In all, 13 bus bays, standby parking for 35 buses, driver canteen, maintenance shed, guard room, sliding gates, air-conditioned waiting area, car and e-rickshaw parking... will be provided. Daily operations are expected to accommodate 416 buses,” it said.

“The Government Bus Depot, built between 1962 and 1970 and now in a dilapidated condition, will be reconstructed according to Indian Road Congress standards at a cost of Rs 20.19 crore,” it informed.

The new building will include facilities such as a guard room, maintenance area, canteen, dormitories, waiting halls, food kiosks, cafeteria and transportation management office, with daily operations projected at 512 buses through eight bays, the release said.

The Birsa Munda Bus Terminal at Khadgarha will be refurbished within the existing structure, a senior urban development department official said.

“Spread over 11.6 acres, it will feature 31 bus bays, parking for 89 buses and 70 cars, smart sheds, a 50-bed dormitory, restrooms, bathing facilities, guesthouse, high mast lighting, boundary wall, enhanced women’s safety arrangements and waterproofed terrace areas,” he said.

“Once completed, these projects aim to make Ranchi’s bus terminals modern, attractive, and on par with national model standards, providing commuters with a superior travel experience,” Kumar said. PTI ANB RBT