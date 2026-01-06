Jharkhand CM calls VB-G RAM G interference with soul of MGNREGA

Ranchi, Jan 6 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday termed the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act as an interference with the “soul” of the MGNREGA, asserting that any dilution of the rural job guarantee scheme was unacceptable.

The Centre recently introduced VB G RAM G, replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, implemented by the UPA-led government in 2005.

In a post on X, Soren said he had conveyed his concerns during a conversation with noted economist Jean Dreze earlier in the day.

“Interference with the soul of MGNREGA is never acceptable,” the chief minister said.

The JMM leader alleged that changes made by the Centre to the MGNREGA framework amounted to a direct attack on the rights of the rural poor.

“There will be no compromise on wages, guarantee of work, and the rights of the states,” Soren said in the post.

Earlier, Dreze told reporters in Ranchi that efforts would be made to approach the Jharkhand government and build pressure during the Budget session of the state assembly to pass a resolution opposing the VB-G RAM G Act, on the lines of similar resolutions adopted by Punjab and Karnataka.

Activists and labour rights groups in Jharkhand have also expressed concern over the new law, warning that it could intensify distress migration and deepen livelihood insecurity in states such as Jharkhand, which have a large population dependent on rural employment schemes. PTI ANB NN