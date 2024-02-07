Jharkhand CM Champai Soren makes maiden visit to native village

Seraikela (Jharkhand), Feb 7 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Wednesday reiterated his commitment to bridging the urban-rural gap, a promise made by his predecessor Hemant Soren.

Champai Soren said Hemant Soren had initiated various welfare schemes for the state's development, but faced opposition from those who couldn't accept his initiatives.

Referring indirectly to the 'Aapki Yojana, Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar' (Your Scheme, Your Government, Your Doorstep) programme, Champai Soren mentioned that Hemant Soren had ensured district officials visited remote villages to understand villagers' economic conditions and launch appropriate schemes.

One such initiative was the Chief Minister Gram Gadi scheme, aimed at reducing the urban-rural disparity, he added.

According to Champai Soren, the opposition couldn't accept Hemant Soren's efforts for the state's betterment without discrimination, hence resorted to tarnishing his image and falsely implicating him. Champai Soren pledged to fulfill the unfinished tasks initiated by his predecessor.

During his first visit to his native village Jhilingora in Seraikela-Kharswan district since assuming office, Champai Soren was warmly welcomed by a large number of tribals.

He began his visit by paying homage at 'Jeharsthan', a tribal place of worship. PTI BS MNB