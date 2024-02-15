Jharkhand CM Champai Soren to continue his predecessor's flagship programme

Seraikela (Jharkhand), Feb 15 (PTI)Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Thursday said the 'Aapki Yojana, Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar' programme, initiated by his predecessor Hemant Soren, would continue, as addressing the concerns of the people remained his government's primary objective.

Speaking at an event, he emphasised that resolving the problems of the people was their utmost priority.

"The government will stand by you in your happiness and sorrow," Champai said as he attentively listened to the issues faced by the general public at his ancestral village Jhilingora in Seraikela-Kharswan district.

He assured the residents of prompt and effective action to address their grievances, while also instructing officials to take necessary steps in this regard.

Soren underscored that the government's commitment was to find solutions to various challenges faced by the people, emphasizing that the state's development relied on the active participation of its citizens. PTI BS MNB