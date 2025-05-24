Jharkhand CM demands amendment to CBA Act for land return post-mining

Ranchi, May 24 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday called for a provision in the Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition and Development) Act, commonly known as the CBA Act, requiring companies to return land to the state government after mining activities.

Speaking at the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, the CM also demanded the release of Rs 1.40 lakh-crore allegedly owed by mining companies.

"The land acquired by mining companies, which falls under non-payment of land compensation, has led to an outstanding debt of Rs 1,40,435 crore to the state government. This amount should be disbursed at the earliest. Additionally, a provision requiring companies to return the land to the state government after mining should be made by amending the CBA Act," Soren said, according to an official statement.

Soren added that Jharkhand has an abundance of coal-based methane gas, which can be technically utilised for energy production.

"Mining companies in the state should be mandated to establish captive power plants, with 30 per cent of the total production utilised within the state. This would also boost employment generation," he stated.

The Chief Minister also urged that the special assistance provided to Northeastern states be extended to Jharkhand.

The vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' can be realised through developed states and villages, he added.

"The core vision of Viksit Bharat revolves around on poverty eradication, women’s empowerment, skill development, farmers’ progress, education, economic growth, infrastructure and sustainable technological development. Our government is continuously working in these areas," he added.

Soren noted that the Jharkhand government is providing monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to around 50 lakh women to promote their empowerment.

Advocating for the expansion of the rail network, he emphasised that funds from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and the District Mineral Foundation Trust should be aligned with the state government’s priorities.

On the Naxal issue, the Chief Minister said 16 districts of the state were affected by Maoist activities in 2014, which has now been reduced to two districts—West Singhbhum and Latehar. However, he stressed the need to continue special central assistance in all 16 districts.

Soren also emphasised the importance of implementing centrally sponsored schemes in alignment with the requirements of the states. PTI SAN SAN MNB