Jharkhand CM directs officials to develop Burudih Dam as tourist destination

Jamshedpur, June 23 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Sunday directed government officials to take steps to develop 'Burudih dam' into a national-level tourist destination.

During his visit to the scenic dam in Ghatsila sub-division of East Singhbhum, Soren emphasised that enhancing the tourism sector was his government's priority.

Speaking after planting saplings and tying rakhi around a tree to underscore the importance of environmental conservation, Soren highlighted Jharkhand's natural beauty and its potential as an attractive tourist destination.

He affirmed the government's commitment to promoting various tourist spots across the state, including religious sites, forests, dams, and waterfalls.

"We are aware of the natural beauty and historical significance of Burudih dam and are dedicated to its comprehensive development," Soren said.

He underscored the government's efforts to ensure that local farmers benefit from the dam's water resources, emphasising holistic development across all sectors for the state's rapid progress.

Soren instructed officials to expedite infrastructure projects, including construction of guest houses, sports facilities, parks, roads, and utilities around the dam within specified timelines. He expressed confidence that Ghatsila would gain recognition through this development initiative.

During an event at Moubhandar Maidan, Soren inaugurated and laid foundations for 2,141 development projects valued at over Rs 45 crore. Additionally, assets under welfare schemes worth over Rs 71 crore were distributed among 20,484 beneficiaries.

Highlighting the government's recent initiatives, Soren mentioned providing 200 units of free electricity, waiving farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh, and offering financial assistance to youth to support their livelihoods.

"Our government remains committed to ensuring comprehensive development in Jharkhand," Soren said.

He reiterated his government's commitment to building 20 lakh houses under the Abua Awas Yojana for impoverished families, ensuring that welfare schemes reach every segment of society through the 'Aapki Yojana, Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar' programme. PTI BS MNB