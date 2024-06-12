Jharkhand CM directs officials to expedite construction of 'Abua Awas' houses

Ranchi, June 12 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Wednesday directed for speeding up the process of construction of 2 lakh houses in the first phase of the 'Abua Awas' scheme, and said that no laxity would be tolerated.

The scheme was launched by former CM Hemant Soren in November last year to provide houses to those who were deprived of benefits under the PM Awas Yojana (PMAY).

"Speed up the process of construction of 2 lakh houses under the first phase...Action will be taken against officers who commit irregularities and negligence in this scheme," the CM told officials after reviewing its progress.

The first instalment for the houses has already been released, he said, underlining that the beneficiaries were poor.

He also directed that construction materials such as sand be provided at the lowest possible rates, besides maintaining transparency in the selection of beneficiaries.

The chief minister has been reviewing the progress of various departments after the Lok Sabha polls. PTI NAM SOM