Jharkhand CM discusses investment, mine security with Australian envoy

Ranchi, Dec 14 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday discussed investment opportunities in the state and mine security with Australia’s High Commissioner to India, Philip Green OAM, officials said.

The two sides also deliberated upon strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Green, accompanied by First Secretary Tom Sanderford among others, met the chief minister at his official residence here.

Soren briefed the High Commissioner on Jharkhand’s natural resources and the state government’s investment policies.

He also shared his vision of transitioning the state from a labour-based economy to a knowledge-based economy, and assured full cooperation in taking the partnership forward, the officials said.

Green said Jharkhand and Australia share similarities in the mining sector, and highlighted the use of advanced technologies in that country for mine safety and sustainable mining.

The envoy also invited Soren to visit Australia. PTI SAN RBT