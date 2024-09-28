Jharkhand CM distributes appointment letters among 444 training officers

Ranchi, Sep 28 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday distributed appointment letters among 444 training officers in 29 trades of Industrial Training Institutes (ITI).

Soren said that the process of examinations and recruitment was underway at a fast pace in Jharkhand.

"The process of recruitment through Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) is underway at a fast pace, despite the challenges since formation of the government," Soren said.

He said that appointment letters were distributed among 527 candidates of different trades such as teachers, engineers and technicians on Friday.

In Jharkhand, 74 government ITIs and 16 ITIs in Left Wing Extremism-hit areas are operational and industrial training is being imparted to over 1,400 youths.

"There is also provision for placement for candidates undergoing training. This year, around 3,000 candidates got placement in top private companies," Soren said. PTI SAN SAN ACD