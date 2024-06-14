Jharkhand CM expresses grief over death of Ranchi man in Kuwait fire

Ranchi, Jun 14 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Friday expressed grief over the demise of a man from Ranchi in the Kuwait fire tragedy that has claimed the lives of more than 40 Indians.

He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased.

Md Ali Hussain (24), a resident of Ranchi's Hindpiri locality, was killed in the fire that broke out in a multi-storey building in Kuwait. Ali's father Mubarak Hussain said his youngest son went to Kuwait around 18 days ago.

In a post on X, Soren said, "I pray to God to give strength to the bereaved family to bear this sorrow."