Jharkhand CM expresses grief over loss of lives in Bengaluru stampede

Ranchi, Jun 4 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a stampede in Bengaluru during the victory celebrations of Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL triumph.

"I got the sad news of the death of people in the stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. May Marang Buru (supreme tribal deity) give peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this...," Soren posted on X.

"I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured in the stampede," he added.

Eleven people died and 33 were injured in a stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium, where a large number of people gathered to participate in the RCB victory celebrations.

The RCB won their maiden title with a six-run victory over Punjab Kings in the IPL final at Ahmedabad on Tuesday. PTI NAM ACD