Jharkhand CM expresses grief over loss of lives in Uttarakhand chopper crash

Ranchi, Jun 15 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday condoled the death of seven people in a helicopter crash in Uttarakhand.

The helicopter operated by private firm Aryan Aviation Pvt Ltd crashed between Gaurikund and Trijuginarayan in Kedarghati and caught fire, killing all on board.

“Sad news has been received about the death of devotees due to the crash of a helicopter going from Kedarnath to Guptkashi. May ‘Marang Buru’ (the supreme tribal deity) grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this grief,” Soren said in a post on X.

Earlier, on May 8, a helicopter going to Gangotri Dham crashed in Uttarkashi district in which six people were killed. PTI NAM RBT