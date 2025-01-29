Jharkhand CM expresses sadness over stampede at Maha Kumbh

Ranchi, Jan 29 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday offered his condolences to pilgrims who lost their family members in the stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

He also wished for speedy recovery to those injured in the tragic incident.

Multiple casualties took place as a stampede broke out at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh early Wednesday as crores of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

Soren said he is saddened to hear the news of the tragic stampede at Maha Kumbh.

"My condolences and prayers are with the bereaved pilgrim families. I wish for a speedy recovery to those injured in this tragic incident," the CM posted on X.

Soren hoped that the Union government would investigate the incident thoroughly and take necessary steps to prevent such accidents in the future.

"We all must learn from such tragedies and ensure proper safety arrangements in the future so that such incidents do not happen again," he said. PTI SAN RG