Jharkhand CM extends Christmas greetings, seeks happiness in everyone's life

Ranchi, Dec 19 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday extended Christmas and New Year greetings to the people, while attending the closing ceremony of the four-day Christmas Gathering Mahotsava 2025 at Loyola Ground in Ranchi.

The chief minister said that the Birth of Lord Jesus Christ ushers in happiness and brings a message of joy and prayed that happiness may prevail in everyone's life.

"Our government's effort is to bring a smile to everyone's face. But this is not possible only at the government level. A smile can be brought to everyone's face only with the cooperation and support of all of you," said Soren to the gathering.

"When people move forward hand in hand without any ill-will, a beautiful environment is created where a sense of respect and dignity prevails for everyone. I am confident that by embracing harmony, peace, unity, love, and a spirit of service, we can build a better society," he said.

The function was also attended by Gandey MLA and the CM's wife Kalpana Soren, Agriculture Minister Shilpa Neha Tirkey, Ranchi Archbishop Father Vincent Aind among others.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister along with his wife attended the Christmas celebration at the Ranchi Archbishop's House, offered prayers and cut cakes. PTI ANB NN