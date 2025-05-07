Jharkhand CM, Guv laud 'Operation Sindoor' against terror camps in Pakistan, PoK

Ranchi, May 7 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday lauded the 'Operation Sindoor' by security forces against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

In retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke.

"Jai Hind...Operation Sindoor", Jharkhand CM Soren posted on X.

The military strikes by India were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor' two weeks after the massacre of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Governor Gangwar posted: "Bharat Mata Ki Jai! Jai Hind! Operation Sindoor".

Jharkhand BJP hailed the strikes by the Indian armed forces.

State BJP president and former chief minister Babulal Marandi said the country is proud of its armed forces, and the operation was a befitting reply to those involved in terror activities. PTI NAM BDC