Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren condoles death of Champai Soren's grandson

Ranchi, Feb 25 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday condoled the death of Veer Soren, grandson of Champai Soren.

Veer Soren died at Kulu in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. He was 19.

"We are deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden demise of Veer Soren, the grandson of Champai Soren, in Kulu. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace at the feet of Marang Buru, and may the grieving family be granted strength to bear this unbearable sorrow. In this hour of profound grief, we stand with them," Soren posted on X.

Former CM and BJP leader Champai Soren posted on X that his grandson died of a sudden illness in Himachal Pradesh.

"He was rushed to hospital on February 24 following sudden illness but could not be saved," Champai Soren posted on X. PTI NAM MNB