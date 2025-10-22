Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren greets people on tribal festival Saagun Sohrai

Ranchi, Oct 22 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday greeted people on the occasion of Saagun Sohrai festival.

Saagun Sohrai is a tribal festival celebrated after harvest that coincides with Govardhan Puja following Diwali.

"Heartfelt congratulations, best wishes and greetings to all on the sacred occasion of the Saagun Sohrai festival," Soren posted on X.

He added, "I also extend warm congratulations and best wishes to all of you for the Gohaal Puja, Bardkhuta, and Bandhana festival. May these festivals of nature bring happiness to all your lives.".

During these festivals, members of tribal communities pay homage to deities and ancestors, offering thanks for bountiful crops and healthy cattle.

The festivals are celebrated on the new moon day during the 'Kartik' period, which falls between October and November.