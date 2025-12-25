Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren remembers statehood movement leader Nirmal Mahato

Ranchi, Dec 25 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday paid tributes to Nirmal Mahato, who had spearheaded the statehood movement, on his 75th birth anniversary.

Soren offered floral tributes and garlanded the statue of the former Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) president at Jail More here.

He was accompanied by his wife and Gandey MLA Kalpana Soren, along with a large number of party workers.

Mahato was gunned down by miscreants on August 8, 1987 at Chamaria guest house in Jamshedpur.

"Mahato ji made invaluable contribution to the statehood movement. By imbibing his ideals and thoughts, the state is continuously moving forward," Soren told reporters.

"The youth of our state consider him as their guide and source of inspiration. Every youngster in the state takes pride in him. We will continue to move forward while keeping his ideas alive," Soren said. PTI SAN SAN MNB