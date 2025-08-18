Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren takes additional charge of education, registration departments

Ranchi, Aug 18 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been given additional charge of the school education and literacy department and the registration department, an official said on Monday.

The decision comes in the wake of the death of education minister Ramdas Soren, who passed away at a Delhi hospital on August 15.

The cabinet secretariat and vigilance (Coordination) department issued the notification in this regard.

"The notification of the cabinet secretariat and vigilance (Coordination) department, dated December 6, 2024, has been partially amended and allocated the school education and literacy department and the registration department to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, in addition to the departments previously assigned to him," it added.

The mortal remains of Ramdas Soren were consigned to flames in Jamshedpur on Saturday in the presence of thousands of his supporters.

Soren was airlifted to a private hospital in Delhi from Jamshedpur on August 2 after he sustained injuries from a fall in the bathroom at his residence. PTI SAN SAN MNB