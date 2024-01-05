Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren victim of conspiracy against tribals: Odisha JMM chief

Bhubaneswar, Jan 5 (PTI) Not ruling out the possibility of Kalpana Soren taking over as Jharkhand's chief minister from her husband Hemant Soren under changed circumstances, Odisha JMM chief and Sibu Soren's daughter Anjali Soren said on Friday there is a conspiracy against her brother.

Advertisment

Soren, who is currently in the state capital, claimed that her brother Hemant is a victim of a conspiracy against tribals.

"The British have left India, but the tribals continue to suffer. In every field, tribals face atrocities. The Jharkhand CM is also facing the same atrocity. The BJP and other parties will not get tribal properties if there is a tribal chief minister. This is a conspiracy," Soren told PTI video.

Asked if Kalpana should take charge as CM from her husband, Soren said, "We do not have any such motive at the moment. However, I do not rule out this possibility." Despite Hemant Soren rejecting the possibility of his wife taking charge as Jharkhand CM under changed circumstances, the people of Rairangpur sub-division in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district are happy as another daughter of the soil has made it to the national news headlines after Droupadi Murmu became the President of India.

Advertisment

One SK Mohapatra wrote on X, "We will be happy and congratulate Kalpana as she is our daughter of Odisha." Kalpana hails from Tentala village of Bahalda block under Rairungpur sub-division of Mayurbhanj. She is the eldest daughter of a retired defence personnel. She completed her schooling at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Baripada, the district headquarters town of Mayurbhanj.

She also obtained her BTech degree from an institute in Bhubaneswar and then an MBA degree, as informed by her uncle Jagannath Murmu.

The marriage of Hemant and Kalpana Soren was solemnised according to Santhal rituals at Baripada on February 7, 2006.

Kalpana Soren's father, Ampa Murm, resides in his own house in the Murgabadi area of Baripada town.

Sujata Murmu, a former Mayurbhanj zilla parishad president, said if Kalpana Soren becomes the chief minister of Jharkhand, it will further boost the morale of tribal girls and women in that state as well as in Odisha.. PTI COR AAM AAM MNB