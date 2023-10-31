Jharkhand CM hits out at Centre over price rise

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Oct 31 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday hit out at the Centre over price rise, saying it has not only impacted the common people, but also the state government.

Advertisment

Soren also accused the BJP of trying to dislodge his government.

The CM was speaking at a rojgar mela in Palamu where he distributed offer letters to over 5,000 youths, who were hired by private companies.

"Over 30,000 youths have been provided jobs in the private sector through the state labour department," he said.

Advertisment

On skyrocketing of prices of essential items, Soren said, "During the UPA regime before 2014, price of an LPG cylinder was about Rs 500. Now, it is around Rs 1,200. Edible oil is selling at Rs 150, pulses at Rs 100 and tomato and onion prices are hovering around Rs 100. But, policy makers have no idea how to contain prices," Soren said.

"To give relief to the poor people of Jharkhand, we planned to provide pulses at subsidised rates to ration card holders. But, we are facing trouble in implementing it due to rising prices of pulses." The Hemant Soren government in this year's budget had announced to provide pulses to ration card holders at Re 1 per kg. The government had also allocated Rs 555 crore for the scheme.

"But no bidder turned up to buy pulses from the open market, despite the government floating tenders three times. Now, the government plans to purchase pulses from NAFED for the scheme," an official said.

Advertisment

Accusing the Centre of step-motherly attitude towards the state government, Soren said the state's demands for houses and ration to the poor have been denied.

"In the previous BJP regime in Jharkhand, 11 lakh ration cards were deleted. But, our government distributed an additional 20 lakh ration cards to the poor. We requested the Centre to provide additional ration from government stores, but we were denied. We are providing them ration after purchasing it from the open market," Soren said.

The CM said the government has asked the Centre to allocate another 8.5 lakh houses for the poor in Jharkhand.

Advertisment

"But we were not given despite repeated requests. So, we have decided to provide houses to the poor from state funds under Abua Aawas scheme," Soren said.

BJP ruled the state for 20 years and rampantly looted minerals. It also had plenty of corrupt forces to help in the looting, Soren said.

"Gross misrule of the previous government had turned Jharkhand into an unemployment state, but his government has brought about qualitative improvement by generating jobs," Soren claimed.

"It was our government that ensured 75 per cent reservation for local youths in the private sector by enacting a law," he said. PTI CORR BS SAN SAN MNB