Jharkhand CM inaugurates Diwali fair organised by IPS Officers’ Wives Association

Ranchi, Oct 16 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday inaugurated a three-day Diwali fair organised by the IPS Officers’ Wives Association (IPSOWA) in Ranchi.

Speaking on the occasion, Soren said the organisation has come a long way in providing services to bring the underprivileged, deprived and needy people into the mainstream.

“It is run by family members of the police department, which is dedicated to protect the lives and properties of 3.25 crore people of the state,” he said.

The chief minister also extended his greetings to people for Diwali.

Gandey MLA Kalpana Soren, the CM's wife, was also present on the occasion.

The fair will conclude on October 18.