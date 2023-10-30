Jharkhand CM inaugurates state's longest bridge in Dumka

Dumka (Jharkhand), Oct 30 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday inaugurated the state's longest bridge over the Mayurakshi river in Dumka district.

The 2.34-km-long bridge was constructed at a total cost of Rs 198.11 crore, which would reduce the distance between Makrampur and the district headquarters by 15 km from the existing 30 km. This would also boost the economic and tourism aspects of the region, a senior official said.

Soren said, "A large population of Makrampur, Kalabagan, Kolarkonda, Asanpani, Dharampur, Sindurpur, Chuapani, Sagarbari, Rajpada of Masalia and Ranishwar blocks were re-established with the main city of Dumka. The construction of the bridge created an alternative route to connect Dumka with West Bengal." The CM also inaugurated and laid foundation of 22 road projects worth around Rs 336 crore for Dumka district.

"Jharkhand government is working to connect various sections of the state with many public welfare schemes. The government has launched the ambitious Abua Awas Yojana (housing scheme) for the residents of the state. Ensuring food security under green card, dhoti, lungi and saree under Sona Sobran Dhoti Sari Yojana, and housing to the poor and deprived families of the state," he said.

Earlier, Jharkhand Minister Badal Patralekh proposed to name the newly constructed bridge after Shibu Soren, JMM supremo.

The CM said, "We pay respect to our brave and great agitators of separate Jharkhand movement. Dishom Guru Shibu Soren ji is among us as the biggest leader for separate Jharkhand movement in the country. To name the bridge after his name will boost the morale of Andolankaris. The work of installing the stone slab will be done after completing the government procedures." PTI CORR SAN RG