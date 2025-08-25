Jharkhand CM inspects under-construction convention centre at Smart City site

Ranchi, Aug 25 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday visited the Smart City project site at Dhurwa in Ranchi to inspect construction of a long-delayed convention centre.

The construction of the project began in 2018, but was stalled midway.

"Revive the project in the state's interest and prepare a comprehensive plan to ensure the future utility of the convention centre," the CM directed the officials, according to an official statement.

Officials informed him that the convention centre was originally planned to accommodate up to 5,000 people and was a key component of the Smart City initiative.

However, due to unspecified reasons, the work was halted after initial progress.

He emphasised that the project should be aligned with broader development goals and public use.

Urban Development and Housing Minister Sudivya Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary to the CM Avinash Kumar, Principal Secretary of Urban Development Sunil Kumar and Smart City CEO Suraj Kumar accompanied the CM.

The convention centre, coming up at Dhurwa at a cost of Rs 390.17 crore, will have a total built-up area of 25,905.50 square metre, the statement said.

"There will also be a mini-auditorium with a seating capacity of 500. The centre will have a landscaped lawn and media rooms. Parking facilities for more than 1,000 cars and over 500 two-wheelers would be made in the basement. The centre would have an escalator and elevators," it said.

Each floor of the centre will have food courts and beverage outlets.