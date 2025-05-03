Jharkhand CM launches health insurance scheme for advocates

Ranchi, May 3 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday launched a health insurance scheme for advocates in the state.

The scheme provides cashless treatment coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh for general illnesses and up to Rs 10 lakh for critical cases, an official said.

"The government is committed to the welfare of every citizen in the state. Our goal is to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach every section of society. This scheme for advocates is one such initiative," Soren said while launching the scheme.

As many as 14,937 advocates have so far registered for the scheme, which covers their family members too.

The annual premium of Rs 6,000 will be paid by the government.

"Our critics say we work for vote bank, but I believe that if we work, people will naturally join us. We go to people for vote on basis of our work. This is the reason that this time people have given us more strength and blessings compared to previous term," he said.

Soren said Jharkhand is one of the backward states in the country.

"This hurts me. We are making all efforts to get rid of the stigma," he said.

Soren said his government is working to empower the advocates of the state.

"We are preparing to set up the country's best law university in the state. It will come up soon," he added. PTI SAN SAN MNB