Jharkhand CM lays foundation of 3 Bar Council buildings

Ranchi, Sep 16 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday laid the foundation stones for three Bar Council buildings.

Soren laid the foundation stone for the Bar Council building at Khunti in the presence of Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court, Tarlok Singh Chauhan.

He virtually laid the foundation stones for the other two Bar Council buildings in Chaibasa and Chandil.

"We plan to construct Bar Council buildings in all 24 districts and seven subdivisions of the state. The foundation stone for Bar Council buildings in other districts will also be laid soon," Soren said at the Khunti function.

The government has allocated Rs 132.84 crore for the construction of Bar Council buildings in all districts, and the foundation laying and inauguration would be done in three phases, he said.

The chief minister said his government is continuously working to strengthen judicial infrastructure.

Residential facilities are being provided for judicial officers and employees, he added.

"Jharkhand is the first state in the country to provide pension to advocates. Besides, the government is also taking care of their health insurance and stipends. The state government is committed to providing every possible assistance so that the judicial system can function independently," Soren said.