Jharkhand CM pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on death anniversary

Ranchi, Jan 30 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary.

Gandhi, the most prominent face of India's freedom movement, was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on this day in 1948.

“The day holds a special significance for all of us. The Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, may not be amongst us, but his thoughts and ideals will continue to guide us,” Soren said.

Soren paid homage to Gandhi at Ranchi’s Bapu Vatika here.

"Inculcating his ideals in life will be a true tribute to him. We should move forward following his footsteps," he added.