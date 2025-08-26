Jharkhand CM pitches for protecting interests of locals affected in mining areas

Ranchi, Aug 26 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday made a strong pitch for protecting the interests of local people affected in mining areas during an interaction with Union Minister of State for coal, Satish Chandra Dubey.

During the meeting, the chief minister raised concerns regarding displacement, ecological imbalance, and the lack of adequate basic infrastructure in these regions, an official said.

Soren suggested that both the central and state governments jointly ensure the rehabilitation of affected families in mining areas, generate employment opportunities, and restore environmental balance, the official said.

“The chief minister categorically stated that land acquired for mining purposes should be returned to the original landowners (raiyats) after mining operations are completed,” said another official.

Soren called upon the central government to transfer such land back to the state, enabling it to restore ownership to local communities.

He highlighted the need for a people-centric approach in coal mining operations, ensuring that the local population is meaningfully involved in development processes.

He stressed that revenue generated from mining activities must be directed towards improving the lives of those directly impacted.

The meeting focused on issues related to coal mining activities, their environmental impact, local employment, rehabilitation of affected communities, and regional development, a statement from the state government said.

Union Minister Satish Chandra Dubey responded positively, assuring full cooperation from the central government, it said.

Dubey also assured the state government that the centre is committed to the overall development of Jharkhand and will work in coordination with the state to find sustainable solutions to the challenges raised by the CM. PTI CORR NAM NN