Jharkhand CM pushes for tribal regiment in Army

Ranchi, Jun 25 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Tuesday expressed his desire for the creation of a tribal regiment in the Indian Army, similar to the Jat, Bihar and Sikh regiments.

During a courtesy visit by Lieutenant-General Ram Chander Tiwari, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command, to the state secretariat, the CM emphasised that establishing a tribal regiment would provide distinct recognition to tribals from across the country within the Army.

Soren highlighted the significant contribution of tribal youth from Jharkhand to the Army and advocated for increased opportunities in recruitment for the locals.

Lieutenant-General Tiwari proposed the formation of an ecological territorial army in Jharkhand aimed at environmental conservation, according to an official communiqué.

The CM assured his full cooperation upon receiving a formal proposal from the Army regarding this initiative.

The ecological territorial army includes ex-servicemen dedicated to environmental protection efforts.

The establishment of an ecological territorial army in Jharkhand would enable the Army to play a substantial role in environmental conservation initiatives on a larger scale.

Later, Lieutenant-General Tiwari met Governor CP Radhakrishnan. PTI SAN SAN MNB