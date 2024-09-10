Jharkhand CM slams BJP for ‘trying to buy’ MLAs to dethrone JMM

Jamshedpur, Sep 10 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday hit out at the opposition BJP, alleging that it was making efforts to buy ruling party MLAs to pull down the JMM government in the state.

Soren, however, did not mention the saffron party by name.

“They have formed governments with money power and are now trying to destabilise our popular government. We must teach them a lesson,” the chief minister said while addressing a public meeting at Dobo in Seraikela-Kharswan district.

At the "Aapki Yojana, Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar" (Your scheme, your government, your doorstep) programme, Soren has laid foundation stone and inaugurated various development projects worth Rs 555.83 crore and distributed assets worth Rs 472.16 crore in East and West Singhbhum districts.

Attacking the BJP, the JMM executive president said, “They could not digest our good work, they do not want to see elderly people getting pension, women being empowered, prosperous farmers and educated girls.” Soren said he has been touring the state to find out whether the welfare schemes launched by his government were implemented properly or not.

“Jharkhand is called a golden bird due its rich mineral deposits but the people are most backward. The golden bird is for rich and capitalists, who are looting the minerals of the state,” he alleged.

The chief minister claimed that when his government had made a “rightful demand of Rs 1.36 lakh crore” royalty on minerals, he was implicated in false cases and sent to jail.

He was released on bail on June 28 after having spent nearly five months in jail in connection with a money laundering case linked to a land scam.

“Jharkhand is a land of warriors. When we are not afraid of guns and bullets, why should be scared of jail,” he said claiming that it the BJP that is scared of the welfare schemes announced by the JMM-led government.

“We have taken pledged to make villages stronger. Unless villages are become stronger, Jharkhand cannot develop,” the CM said.

Soren alleged that the previous BJP government had no money to provide pension to elderly people. “They also did not waive farmers’ loan but provided everything to capitalists,” he said.

The chief minister also questioned the efficacy of the corona vaccine provided by the central government to the people during the pandemic.

He also claimed that the BJP will bring people from Odisha, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal to fill up the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s event here on on September 15. Soren also charged the BJP with bringing leaders from outside the state ahead of the assembly elections which are due later this year. PTI BS NN