Jharkhand CM Soren hands over appointment letter to slain Agniveer’s brother, Rs 10 lakh to mother

Ranchi, Nov 28 (PTI) Soon after taking oath as the 14th CM of Jharkhand on Thursday, Hemant Soren handed over an appointment letter to the brother of Agniveer Arjun Mahto, who was killed in an encounter in Assam's Silchar on November 22. He also presented a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to Mahto's mother as part of the state government's ex gratia for the martyr's family.

Advertisment

Mahto, a resident of Chandankiyari in Bokaro district, was serving in the Indian Army under the Agniveer scheme.

Soren had previously announced a Rs 10 lakh ex gratia and a government job for the next of kin of Agniveer soldiers from Jharkhand who lose their lives during duty or military operations.

His cabinet approved this proposal on August 29 and a circular in this regard was issued on September 9.

Advertisment

This is the 49-year-old JMM leader's fourth stint as chief minister.

The JMM-led alliance stormed to victory, securing 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, while the BJP-led NDA managed 24 seats. PTI SAN SAN MNB