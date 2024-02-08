Jharkhand CM to distribute first installment of Abua Awas Yojana on Friday

Jamshedpur, Feb 8 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren will distribute letters of acceptance and first installments to 24,827 families of Kolhan region in the first phase of the Abua Awas (housing) Yojana here on Friday.

Of the total applications received from 2,92,624 families in Kolhan region, the government has identified 1,05,810 families under the scheme from East Singhbhum district, 1,03,319 families from West Singhbhum and 83,495 families from Seraikela-Kharswan district, an official statement here said.

In the first phase, the CM will hand over 24,827 letters of acceptance in Kolhan division comprising 8,138 families from East Singhbhum district, West Singhbhum (10,252) and Seraikela-Kharswan district (6,437) along with the first installment of Rs 30,000 each, which will be transferred to their bank accounts through DBT.

Former CM Hemant Soren had launched the scheme on November 15 to provide houses to the homeless and those who were deprived of the benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Under this flagship scheme, beneficiaries will receive Rs 2 lakh in four installments to construct a three-room house in phases. The construction will be completed within 12 months, according to an official.

The scheme also includes provisions for assistance to build toilets under the Swachh Bharat Mission Rural or through the convergence of other dedicated sources.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner of East Singhbhum district, Manjunath Bhajantri, held a meeting with senior district officials on Wednesday to review the ongoing preparations for the CM's proposed visit on Friday. Bhajantri also directed the officials to review the number of beneficiaries, ensure proper law and order, seating arrangements, and parking of vehicles during the CM's visit. PTI BS MNB