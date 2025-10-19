Jharkhand CM to inaugurate SAAF athletics championship in Ranchi on Oct 24

Ranchi, Oct 19 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will inaugurate the 4th South Asian (SAAF) Senior Athletics Championships 2025 at Birsa Munda Football Stadium at Morabadi here on October 24, officials said on Sunday.

Around 300 athletes from six countries, including India, and 150 technical support staff will come to take part in this mega three-day event.

"The state sports department, the Ranchi district administration, and other related stakeholders are gearing up to host the event," Shekhar Jamuar, director of Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, Jharkhand, said.

Terming the event as a matter of pride for both the state and the nation, Jamuar said preparations are being carried out in a "planned and enthusiastic manner".

"The CM has constituted a special monitoring committee to oversee the event’s arrangements and ensure timely execution," he added.

"We have formed various sub-committees comprising functionaries from the Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC), the district administration, District Sports Officers (DSOs), sports coordinators, and others," he added.

"Athletes will be accommodated at Radisson Blu, BNR Chanakya, and Holiday Home. A pavilion will be set up on Morabadi ground, where the athletes will be welcomed and parking facilities will be provided for their vehicles," he added.

SAAF coordinator Madhukant Pathak said India’s national athletics team will arrive here on October 21, while contingents from five other participating nations are expected to reach on October 22.

He said at least 20 elite athletes are set to compete in the championship.