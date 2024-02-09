Jharkhand CM transfers first installment of Rs 74cr to 24,827 housing scheme beneficiaries

Jamshedpur, Feb 9 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Friday transferred Rs 74.48 crore to 24,827 beneficiaries of Kolhan region as the first installment of the Abua Awas (housing) Yojana.

The CM also handed over the letters of acceptance to the beneficiaries which included 8,138 families from East Singhbhum district, 10,252 from West Singhbhum district and 6,437 families from Seraikela-Kharswan district.

Each beneficiary got Rs 30,000 as first installment through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), an official said.

Of 2,92,624 applications received for the scheme from Kolhan region, 1,05,810 beneficiaries are from East Singhbhum district, 1,03,319 (West Singhbhum district) and 83,495 families (Seraikela-Kharswn district).

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the CM said the government will fulfill the unfinished tasks of his predecessor Hemant Soren.

Former health minister Banna Gupta (Congress MLA from Jamshedpur West), who was also present on the occasion, accused the BJP of trying to destabilise the state government ever since Hemant Soren was elected four years ago.

"They (BJP) always tried to divide the society based on caste and creed besides attempting to impose President's Rule in the state," Gupta claimed.

Former CM Hemant Soren had launched the Abua Awas scheme on November 15 to provide houses to homeless as well as those who were deprived of the benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Under the scheme, beneficiaries will be given a total of Rs 2 lakh in four installments for construction of three-room houses.

The scheme also has provision for assistance to build toilets under Swach Bharat Mission Rural or through convergence of any other dedicated sources. PTI BS MNB