Jharkhand CM, Union minister Pradhan pay tributes to Veer, grandson of Champai Soren

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Feb 26 (PTI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday paid floral tributes to Veer Soren, the 19-year-old grandson of former chief minister Champai Soren, at his native Jilingoda village in Seraikela-Kharsawan district.

The CM also met Champai Soren and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

"We are deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden demise of Veer Soren, the grandson of Champai Soren, in Kulu. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace at the feet of Marang Buru, and may the grieving family be granted strength to bear this unbearable sorrow. In this hour of profound grief, we stand with them," Soren had posted on X on Wednesday.

The body of Veer Soren, son of Babulal Soren and the BJP candidate for Ghatshila Assembly constituency, was brought from the mortuary of Tata Main Hospital for the last rites at Jilingoda.

He had died at Kullu in Himachal Pradesh following a sudden illness on Tuesday.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, accompanied by former Chief Minister and Union Minister Arjun Munda, also visited Jilingoda village to offer condolences.

"I had come to attend President Droupadi Murmu's programme at Kadma and learnt about the death of the grandson of Champai Soren, so I came to Jilingoda village to offer my condolences," Pradhan said. PTI ANB MNB