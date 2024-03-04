Jharkhand CM unveils projects worth Rs 587 crore in Giridih

Giridih, Mar 4 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren unveiled development projects worth Rs 587 crore in Giridih district on Monday.

Advertisment

Among these 156 projects was a Rs 66-crore dairy plant in Yogitand, for which he laid the foundation stone. The plant will have the capacity to process 50,000 litre of milk per day.

Addressing the programme, Soren said the projects will contribute to the development of Giridih.

He alleged that the previous BJP government in the state did not work for the interest of the people, but eyed the mines and minerals.

Advertisment

"BJP, which ruled Jharkhand for the most number of years since its formation, did not think about the development of tribals and the poor people. The Hemant Soren-led coalition government came to power in 2019, and gave a direction to the state," he said.

He alleged that the previous BJP government had scrapped 11 lakh ration cards of the poor, and shut down thousands of schools in the state.

"We have given 20 lakh additional ration cards. Also, schools are being upgraded. This is the difference between this coalition government and the previous BJP government," he said.

He also said that the Hemant Soren government laid the foundation for the state's economic, social and academic development. PTI SAN SAN SOM